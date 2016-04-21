A European Union official said on Thursday that the EU could consider putting sanctions on Macedonian politicians who obstruct a resolution of the country's long-running political crisis.

The sanctions will include travel bans and asset freezes.

"We are extremely concerned by the short-sightedness of the current government. The EU is willing to consider sanctions on politicians blocking a resolution of the crisis. Macedonia is heading towards international isolation," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov must annul an amnesty he recently granted to 56 politicians over a wire-tapping scandal as a prerequisite for talks with the EU to continue.

The Macedonian crisis started in January 2015 after the illegal release of phone records of high ranking government officials by opposition leader Zoran Zaev.

He accused then-prime minister Nikola Gruevski of corruption and electoral fraud, according to the information gained from the wiretaps.

Gruevski and government officials denied the allegations, saying the recordings were completely fabricated, manipulated and claimed it was an attack on national security.

Vienna meeting failed