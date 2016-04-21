Turkey's Supreme Court has overturned Istanbul criminal court's ruling on the Ergenekon case, filed against 274 people including military officers, politicians and journalists over an alleged attempt to overthrow the Turkish government.

The court ascertained that there were several contradictions in the case, including in the formation of the local court, investigation, trial, evidence collection and fair hearing for the accused.

"There is no incidence of admission of 'Ergenekon terror organisation' by the local court, it remains unclear who formed it [the alleged terror group], when [was it formed], failure of revealing its crimes and hierarchical structure, and its leader is also unknown," the court said in the ruling.

The 13th Istanbul Criminal Court ruled to convict more than 200 defendants in August 2013 in the Ergenekon case, sentencing 64 of them to life imprisonment.