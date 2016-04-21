US pop star Prince, 57, was found unresponsive on Thursday at his Minnesota home and was later declared dead, US media reports said.

A local sheriff's office official would not confirm the identity of a dead person found at Prince's property, and Reuters was not able to confirm the report.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing sources close to the star, was first to report Prince's death at the property in Paisley Park, Minnesota. The Associated Press later cited his publicist as confirming the report.

Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The local medical examiner declined to comment.