The head of the ECB robustly defended its cheap money policy on Thursday against sharp criticism from Germany, as the country's leader entered a debate that has driven a wedge between the eurozone's central bank and its biggest economy.

Mario Draghi said the ECB's policy of printing money and keeping borrowing costs at rock bottom was working, adding that interest rates would stay at current record lows for a long time.

Emphasizing the bank's right to independence from political interference, Draghi also called on eurozone governments to help get the region's sluggish economy on a more solid footing through economic reforms.

Speaking to reporters after the bank's governing council held key rates, he said harsh criticism in Germany undermined the ECB and its attempts to buoy the economy, playing down complaints that low rates were squeezing savers.

"We obey the law, not politicians," Draghi said, underscoring his commitment to the ECB's primary task of keeping inflation ticking steadily up.

Criticism by politicians in Germany has escalated amid fears that the ECB could even start to hand out free or 'helicopter money' to citizens. No sooner had Draghi spoken, German chancellor Angela Merkel took the unusual step of describing the debate about the ECB's low interest rates as legitimate.

"That there are people in Germany who discuss the fact that interest rates have been much higher is legitimate," she said, in an acknowledgement that savers' concerns were genuine.

Speaking earlier, Draghi had sought to calm German fears, throwing cold water on helicopter money or similar ideas.

But he argued that there was little alternative to the ECB's course of money printing and low interest rates in a world where economic prospects were dim.

"Criticisms of a certain type could be viewed ... as endangering the independence of the ECB," he said, adding that this would delay investment.