Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made on Thursday a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine which is a symbol of the country's expansionist policy in World War II as the Asian nations are ahead of a meeting to restore impaired relations.

The offering would come under criticism due to top governmental officials traditionally visiting the shrine which honours convicted war criminals among other war dead, turning a blind eye on Japan's wartime wrongdoings.

An official in the shrine's public relations department confirmed the offering.

The move also came as Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to pay a visit to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 30 to ease the controversial issues between two countries, including sovereignty disputes over the South China Sea, according to Japanese media.