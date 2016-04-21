Survivors of an earthquake that killed 570 people and shattered Ecuador's coast clamoured for food, water and medicine on Thursday as aid eluded more remote parts of the disaster zone.

President Rafael Correa's socialist government, facing a mammoth rebuilding task at a time of slashed oil revenues in the OPEC nation, said there was no lack of supplies - just problems with distribution that should be quickly resolved.

"We're trying to survive. We need food," said Galo Garcia, 65, a lawyer, waiting in line for water from a truck sent to the beachside village of San Jacinto. "There's nothing in the shops. We're eating the vegetables we grow."

A crowd nearby chanted "We want food."

The government quickly moved supplies to the main towns and set up shelters for more than 25,000 people in soccer stadiums and airports. But shattered roads have impeded the operation.

Many people left villages seeking help. On roads near Pedernales, one of the worst-hit towns, children from rural areas held signs begging for food.

Jose Rodriguez, 24, drove two hours from Calceta village to a food storage point outside Pedernales.

"It's not reaching us," he said, giving his address and phone number to a military office. "I came here to see if they could give me something but it's impossible."

A government official asked another supplicant, Jose Gregorio Basulor, 55, to stay calm. "I can be patient but not the children!" he shouted back. "They are crying."

Economic measures

Correa has said Ecuador will temporarily increase some taxes, offer assets for sale and possibly issue bonds abroad to fund reconstruction after Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake.

He has estimated damage at $2 billion to $3 billion.

Lower oil revenue already had left the nation of 16 million people facing near-zero growth and lower investment.