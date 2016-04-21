The United Nations said on Wednesday it was deeply worried about the fate of more than 40,000 displaced Syrians who have fled ongoing deadly attacks by the Assad regime on the opposition-held northern city of Aleppo.

The UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 40,000 Syrians in camps, residential areas and settlements have been displaced due to fighting in recent days despite the cessation deal.

Most of them are in Azaz town which has a strategically vital border with Turkey, as well as the Bab al-Salam and Sijjou camps.

"Taking into account the previous influx of over 75,000 internally displaced people into the Azaz sub-district in January and February, humanitarian needs are expected to rise exponentially," it said.

Following the Russian backed regime attacks, opposition forces lost control of a key supply route - the so-called Azaz corridor in northern Aleppo. This situation has made it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach civilians who live around Aleppo.

"We are extremely concerned at the intensification of fighting in northern Syria and its impact on civilians, as well as humanitarian delivery to the area, and continue to monitor the situation closely," OCHA said.

Riad Hijab, chief coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), told a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday,