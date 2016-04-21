At least 614 civilians have been killed in Syria since the cessation-of-hostilities agreement took effect by the end of February this year, according to reports filed by the UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The deadliest day since the start of the truce came on Tuesday when more than 50 people were killed in separate attacks in the war-ravaged country.

On Tuesday, leader of Syrian opposition's delegation to peace talks in Geneva called for the international community to enforce the truce that had broken down across large parts of the country.