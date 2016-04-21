WORLD
Syrian regime kills over 600 civilians since cessation deal
Regime attacks have killed at least 614 civilians since cessaion of hostilities deal with opposition forces came into effect at end of February
A woman makes her way through the rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held town of Dael, in southern Syria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

At least 614 civilians have been killed in Syria since the cessation-of-hostilities agreement took effect by the end of February this year, according to reports filed by the UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The deadliest day since the start of the truce came on Tuesday when more than 50 people were killed in separate attacks in the war-ravaged country.

On Tuesday, leader of Syrian opposition's delegation to peace talks in Geneva called for the international community to enforce the truce that had broken down across large parts of the country.

Riad Hijab, chief coordinator for the High Negotiations Committee, declared that the truce no longer existed on the ground and said more than 550 Syrians had been killed and nearly 1,100 wounded since the "cessation of hostilities" deal between warring parties was put in place on February 27.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the regime of Bashar al Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Since then, more than 250,000 people have been killed, according to UN figures.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
