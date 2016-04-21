Turkish leaders have visited Thursday the Izmit Bay Bridge, or "Osman Gazi" as announced Thursday, which is to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world.

The construction of the bridge started in 2013 and it is projected to be opened at the end of May 2016.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was accompanied by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication Binali Yildirim and several other ministers, expressed pride in the project.

The bridge constitutes an essential part of an ongoing highway project linking the Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir provinces.

The 433-kilometre-long (269 miles) motorway is expected to provide a direct connection from Istanbul and its surrounding provinces to the third and fourth largest cities – Izmir and Bursa respectively.