Queen Elizabeth II turns 90, keeps inspiring generations
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 90th birthday on 21 April, she still manages to inspire younger generations with her signature style
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles as she greets well wishers on her 90th birthday during a walkabout in Windsor, west of London, Britain April 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Great Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, turns 90 on 21 April but still keeps inspiring younger generations with her signature style.

She shows no sign of fatigue as she attends hundreds of engagements in a year and with her royal outfits that she likes to combine with matching hats.

Her majesty's passion to hats is so strong that over the past 50 years she has been spotted wearing about 5,000 different hats in various events.

Check the photo gallery below to see a selection of the Queen's royal hats.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
