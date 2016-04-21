Greece had a primary surplus last year that beat the target set in its bailout programme, according to the European Commission, but eurozone officials said the number was already discounted in talks between Athens and lenders on reforms and debt relief.

A Commission spokeswoman said Athens recorded a primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2015.

"This is in line with the Commission baseline and indeed substantially better than the programme's fiscal target of a primary deficit of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2015," the spokeswoman added.

The primary balance is a key indicator to assess Greece's progress in its third international financial rescue.