Greek economy beats 2015 primary surplus target
Greece's primary surplus beats target in 2015 but number already discounted in reforms and debt relief talks, eurozone officials say
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen in his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Greece had a primary surplus last year that beat the target set in its bailout programme, according to the European Commission, but eurozone officials said the number was already discounted in talks between Athens and lenders on reforms and debt relief.

A Commission spokeswoman said Athens recorded a primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2015.

"This is in line with the Commission baseline and indeed substantially better than the programme's fiscal target of a primary deficit of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2015," the spokeswoman added.

The primary balance is a key indicator to assess Greece's progress in its third international financial rescue.

Recommended

The Greek government was pinning hopes of avoiding tougher austerity measures sought by the International Monetary Fund and eurozone lenders on achieving a better budget position.

But the Commission announcement on Thursday may change little.

"It is irrelevant, because it had been fully discounted beforehand," one senior eurozone official said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
