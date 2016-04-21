WORLD
2 MIN READ
Solar plane resumes its first around-the-world flight
Solar-powered plane which has been grounded in Hawaii since July after making record-breaking five-day nonstop flight across the Pacific resumes its around-the-world journey
Solar plane resumes its first around-the-world flight
Ground staff prepare to push the &quot;Solar Impulse 2,&quot; a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

A solar-powered plane attempting to circumnavigate the globe resumed its record-breaking journey on Thursday taking off from an airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The aircraft, called the Solar Impulse 2, was grounded on the island of Oahu, Hawaii since July as a result of battery damage caused during the plane's record almost 118-hour trans-Pacific flight from Japan to Hawaii last July.

The Solar Impulse 2's batteries store energy from the sun during daylight hours to keep the aircraft powered overnight, allowing it to remain aloft around the clock on extreme long-distance flights.

The batteries became overheated during the plane's initial ascent after takeoff in June 2015 from Nagoya, Japan, en route to Hawaii on the seventh and most challenging leg of its circumnavigation attempt.

The team, however, in July stressed that the damage was "not a technical failure or weakness in the technology." Instead, the team said it had miscalculated the extent of the temperature increases and amount of insulation that would be needed for the tropical climate they encountered on the ascent from Nagoya.

Recommended

Still, flight controllers and the pilot managed to successfully complete the Japan-to-Hawaii leg, safely landing in Honolulu on July 3 after five days and five night, or 117 hours and 52 minutes aloft.

The trip shattered the 76-hour record for a nonstop solo flight set in 2006 by the late American adventurer Steve Fossett in the Virgin Atlantic Global Flyer.

The Solar Impulse 2 is the first aircraft to fly day and night without any fuel.

Pilot Andre Borschberg navigates alone in an unheated and un-pressurized cockpit, sleeping in bursts of 20 minutes while on autopilot.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit