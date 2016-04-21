Detainees in Guantanamo Bay military prison and security officers are getting ready for their possible departure from the compound, while lawmakers in the capital Washington stand against the liberation.

The authorities' decision to keep Guantanamo open or closed depends on President Barack Obama, commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo Rear Admiral Peter Clarke has said.

However, Obama previously announced his wish to close the controversial detention centre at the US naval base in Cuba before he leaves office in January 2017.

"The image that Guantanamo portrays is of what happened in the past somewhere else, not even here, but it still it is the face of not such good things that may have happened in the past, and I fully support his effort to just close that chapter of American history," Admiral Clarke said in an interview last Tuesday.

On 16 April, the US transferred nine Yemeni prisoners to Saudi Arabia from Guantanamo, lowering the number of prisoners in the detention centre to 80.

The weekend transfer, which included one prisoner who had been on hunger strike since 2007, came just days before President Barack Obama's visit to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit of Gulf Arab allies.