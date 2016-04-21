Venezuelan parliament approved a law to speed up the process of requesting recall referendums on Wednesday, as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro seek to push him from office.

The country's constitution allows elected officials to be recalled via referendum as they complete half of their term in office.

The opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable which won two third majority in parliament with 112 members in 2015 elections passed the law against Maduro's United Socialist Party which has only 55 members in parliament.

Maduro was elected in 2013 by a narrow margin of 50.61 percent against 49.12 percent, for six years in office.

He succeeded his deceased mentor, Hugo Chavez and faced a great number of domestic and international political challenges.

The law is a challenge to the country's elections council, which earlier this month said it, rather than the assembly, should be in charge of regulating referendums.

The measure also risks being struck down by the supreme court, which has repeatedly sided with Maduro in disputes between the executive branch and the congress.

Ruling Socialist Party deputies said congress had staged a "parliamentary coup" by encroaching on the powers of the electoral authority in violation of the constitution.