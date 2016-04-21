The Turkish government announced on Thursday that it has frozen the assests of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh in line with a decision made by the United Nations Security Council.

All of Saleh's assets in Turkish banks and other financial institutions were frozen, the government said in its Official Gazette.

Investigators appointed by the UN have told the Security Council that they suspect Saleh of amassing as much as 60 billion dollars, equivalent to Yemen's annual GDP during his long rule.

Most of this wealth was believed to have been transferred abroad under false names or the names of others holding the assets on his behalf, the investigators have said.

The assets are in the form of property, cash, shares, gold and other valuable commodities, and are believed to spread across at least 20 countries.