Key Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has been charged over a deadly shootout with police in Brussels, which took place a week before the suicide bombings in the Belgian capital, his lawyer said on Thursday.

"He has been charged with attempted murder either alone or jointly" over the gunbattle at an apartment in the Forest district of Brussels on March 15, lawyer Sven Mary.

An Algerian suspect was killed and four police officers were wounded in the shootout, which led to Abdeslam's arrest three days later in the Molenbeek area of Brussels after a four-month European manhunt.

Abdeslam, 26, is due to be extradited to France in the coming days over the November Paris attacks. He is believed to be the last surviving member of the terror squad that killed 130 people.

Belgian police have also tried to question him over his links to the three suicide bombers who struck Brussels airport and metro on March 22, killing 32 people and injuring hundreds.

DAESH terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for both the Brussels and Paris attacks.