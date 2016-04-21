The Maldives government has said it would allow jailed leaders of rival parties to take part in talks on resolving the country's political crisis.

Maldives has been mired in political unrest since its first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Nasheed, was ousted in February 2012.

The concession was announced on Wednesday, four days after President Abdulla Yameen's administration started talks with a UN delegation amid international pressure for reform.

The administration has jailed opposition leaders including Nasheed and members of Yameen's party, including the vice president, on various charges.

Opposition parties have demanded the release of all political detainees and allow parties to choose representatives at the talks.

"Those serving sentences won't be released. Arrangements will be made so that they can actively contribute to the party talks," said government spokesman Ibrahim Hussain Shihab.