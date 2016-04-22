China is getting closer to establishing maritime nuclear power platforms which could one day be used to support projects in the disputed South China Sea, a state-run newspaper reported on Friday, but the foreign ministry said it had not heard of the plans.

The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said that the nuclear power platforms could provide a constant power supply.

The paper referred to a January report, published by the China Securities Journal, that a demonstration platform is planned to be completed by 2018 and put into service by the next year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying played down the story as a media report.

"I've not heard here of the relevant situation," Hua told a daily news briefing, without elaborating.

Liu Zhengguo, head of the general office of China Shipbuilding Industry Corp, which is in charge of designing and building the platforms, told the paper that the company is "pushing forward the work".

"The development of nuclear power platforms is a burgeoning trend," Liu said. "The exact number of plants to be built (by the company) depends on the market demand."

China has expanded its military and construction activities on the islands it occupies in the South China Sea, including building runways, while Beijing claims most of what it is building is for civilian purposes, like lighthouses.

The state-run China Daily newspaper reported in 2014 that Beijing would build five new lighthouses on the South China Sea's Paracels chain.

Chinese naval expert Li Jie told the newspaper the platforms could provide power for lighthouses, search and rescue equipment, defence facilities, airports and harbors in the South China Sea.

"Normally we have to burn oil or coal for power," Li said.