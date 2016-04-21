All members of the main Syrian opposition will leave peace talks in Geneva by Friday, their chief negotiator Asaad Zoubi said on Thursday, with little prospect of talks resuming unless the situation radically changes on the ground.

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which is backed in the talks with Syrian regime by Western nations and key Arab states, paused its representation on Monday though it agreed to hold technical talks away from the United Nations building.

But the group on Thursday decided to finally draw a line under the negotiations until its demands were met relating to the military on the ground in Syria.

A partial truce, brokered by Washington and Moscow in February, initially reduced violence in the west, but fighting has picked up again, leaving the ceasefire in tatters.

"We say to (regime negotiator Bashar) Ja'afari: if he wants a real national unity government, first he must release the 10,000 women in his prisons, and the tens of thousands more there," another opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush, representing a major rebel group, told reporters before leaving Geneva.

"And (he must) stop the massacres he is committing every day, so he can be a human with an ounce of nationalism. Then maybe the negotiations will resume."

The HNC said on Monday it could not continue given the deteriorating military situation in Syria, lack of progress on humanitarian issues and complete impasse in discussing the release of thousands of prisoners.