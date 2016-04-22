Two men who plotted drive-by shootings in London targeting soldiers and police, and were inspired by the DAESH terror group, received life sentences at a British court on Friday.

Ringleader Tarik Hassane, 22, will serve a minimum of 21 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to murder and preparation of terrorist acts.

Suhaib Majeed, also aged 22, will be in jail for at least 20 years after conviction on the same charges following a trial at the Old Bailey court last month.

London's Old Bailey court heard that Hassane had identified potential targets including a police station and an army reserve barracks, both in west London.

Acting on his instructions, Majeed had acquired a gun and ammunition and was discussing the purchase of a moped before his arrest in 2014.

Passing sentence, Judge Alan Wilkie said it was "shocking" that two men educated in Britain should be so influenced "by DAESH and other similarly minded groups, that you decided to take up arms against your fellow British citizens."