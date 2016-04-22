The United States will buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program, and expects it to be delivered within weeks, US officials said on Friday, a move that was quickly criticised by Republican lawmakers.

The US Department of Energy will buy 32 metric neof heavy water from Iran's nuclear program worth $8.6 million, a department spokeswoman said. Heavy water is an important component in the development of nuclear weapons.

"The United States will not be Iran's customer forever," the spokeswoman said. The department expects to resell the purchased heavy water to domestic commercial and research buyers, including a national lab.