WORLD
2 MIN READ
US to purchase 32 tonnes of Iranian heavy water
US will buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program, delivery expected within weeks
US to purchase 32 tonnes of Iranian heavy water
US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

The United States will buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program, and expects it to be delivered within weeks, US officials said on Friday, a move that was quickly criticised by Republican lawmakers.

The US Department of Energy will buy 32 metric neof heavy water from Iran's nuclear program worth $8.6 million, a department spokeswoman said. Heavy water is an important component in the development of nuclear weapons.

"The United States will not be Iran's customer forever," the spokeswoman said. The department expects to resell the purchased heavy water to domestic commercial and research buyers, including a national lab.

Recommended

Iran's compliance with last year's landmark nuclear agreement with the United States and other world powers meant that the heavy water had already been removed from Iran, ensuring that it would not be used to support the development of a nuclear weapon, State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"Our purchase of the heavy water means that it will instead be used for critically important research and non-nuclear industrial requirements," Kirby added.

The purchase, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was slammed by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican. He said in a statement it appeared to be part of the Democratic administration's efforts to sweeten the nuclear deal with Iran and would "directly subsidise Iran's nuclear program.''

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit