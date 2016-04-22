Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, European Council head Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans gave a joint press conference on Saturday at Gaziantep University after they visited the refugee camp.

During the conference, European Council head Donald Tusk heaped high praise on Turkey for its reception of Syrian refugees on Saturday, saying the country served as "the best example" in the world on caring for those fleeing war.

"Today Turkey is the best example for the whole world (on) how we should treat refugees," he said.

"No one has a right to lecture Turkey on what it should be doing,"

Tusk added, "This is not only a political and formal assessment... this is also my very private and personal feeling."

Turkish Prime Minister Davutoglu said in the conference that "with our deal with the EU, our aim was to stop Aylan Kurdi's from washing ashore ever again."

Davutoglu stated that gaining visa-free travel for Turkish citizens was "vital" to the success of a crucial migrant deal.

Davutoglu also underlined Turkey has fulfilled all its promises and everyone should do one's bit.

In the conference, Merkel indicates Germany is pushing for safe zones in Syria near border with Turkey at international peace talks.

Before the conference, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited a refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border, kicking off a high-stakes visit aimed at boosting a month-old refugee deal plagued by moral and legal concerns.

Merkel, joined by Donald Tusk and Frans Timmermans, headed to the Nizip 2 Camp near Gaziantep after touching down in the country's south-east.