A Manhattan judge whose orders have blocked Argentina from operating normally in financial markets vacated his rulings Friday after the republic paid billions of dollars to foreign creditors.

US District Judge Thomas P. Griesa got the "greatest pleasure" lifting his orders after the South American nation lived up to its promises, mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement.

Pollack, a New York lawyer who was appointed by Griesa last year, negotiated over $8 billion in settlements between Argentina and bondholders since January.

Pollack said the judge does not speak publically except through his court actions but had told him to make public his happiness with the changed circumstances.

"Judge Griesa has expressed to me that he is very gratified by this momentous development in the 15-year litigation over which he has presided," Pollack said.

The lifting of the orders came after Argentina notified the judge Friday that it had fulfilled its promises to all bondholders who had reached deals with it by February 29. A majority of the nearly $10 billion owed to creditors had been settled by that date. Pollack said billions of dollars were paid to bondholders Friday.