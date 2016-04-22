Around 400,000 people have been killed in Syria's five-year war according to UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.

In an interview with RTS on Thursday, De Mistura said the peace talks will continue next week despite the decision of the opposition to leave the talks early.

Chief negotiator Assad Zoubi said all opposition members will leave Geneva by Friday, with little prospect of talks resuming unless the situation radically changes on the ground.

De Mistura said the opposition pullout is fairly justified, because there are moments when one asks whether the ceasefire is holding.

The delegation has called for a unity government, mainly in favour of Syria's Bashar al Assad, but there were no signs of accepting the demands for Assad's removal.

Critics have put forward claims on Twitter suggesting that De Mistura's support for Assad is the main cause for a lack of progress.