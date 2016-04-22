Opposition legislators chained themselves to a stairway of election board office in Venezuela on Thursday.

The opposition legislators of the Justice First Party are demanding the paperwork which is the first step towards collecting nearly 4 million signatures needed to launch the referendum.

The group is seeking to overthrow Maduro, by popular pressure, a referendum or a constitutional amendment.

Maduro defines the events as a coup against him.

He said that the opposition is "baked by big businesses and the United States" and it is seeking a coup against him.

The countrys constitution allows elected officials to be recalled via referendum, after they complete half of their term in office.

The law to speed up the process of requesting recall referendums was approved by the Parliament on Wednesday.