WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan opposition MPs protest, demand referendum
Venezuelan opposition legislators chain themselves to stairway at election board office to demand referendum against President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan opposition MPs protest, demand referendum
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with Venezuela's National Guards at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, April 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Opposition legislators chained themselves to a stairway of election board office in Venezuela on Thursday.

The opposition legislators of the Justice First Party are demanding the paperwork which is the first step towards collecting nearly 4 million signatures needed to launch the referendum.

The group is seeking to overthrow Maduro, by popular pressure, a referendum or a constitutional amendment.

Maduro defines the events as a coup against him.

He said that the opposition is "baked by big businesses and the United States" and it is seeking a coup against him.

The countrys constitution allows elected officials to be recalled via referendum, after they complete half of their term in office.

The law to speed up the process of requesting recall referendums was approved by the Parliament on Wednesday.

Recommended

According to amateur videos on Social media, officials used bolt-cutters, and tried to remove about six politicians from the election board's office in downtown Caracas.

"We are lawmakers! ... Tibisay Lucena (President of the election board), give us the documents!" the protesters shouted.

If Maduro leaves office this year, there will be a new presidential election. But if he leaves during the last two years of his term, Vice President Aristobulo Isturiz, a Socialist Party stalwart, will take over.

Maduro was elected in 2013 by a narrow margin of 50.61 percent against 49.12 percent, for another six years in office.

The president faced a great number of domestic and international political challenges.

He also has been criticised by the opposition over his modest roots, he was mocked for being a former bus driver.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit