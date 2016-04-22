At least two people were killed on Thursday when part of a new cycle lane collapsed into the ocean in the Olympic city of Rio de Janeiro, the city's fire department said.

Officers from two fire stations and an airborne operations team were called into action on Thursday morning after several cyclists fell into the sea, a fire official said.

"The structure collapsed and two male bodies were rescued from the sea. The search operation is still under way," he said in a phone interview.

The 50-metre long lane that collapsed skirted the Atlantic coast. It was part of a more than 3 kilometre-long cycle lane opened in January in an urban regeneration project to spruce up the city for the Olympiad from Aug. 5-21.

The incident occurred just hours after the Olympic torch was lit in Greece, from where it journeys to Brazil. Rio de Janeiro's mayor Eduardo Paes is returning to Brazil from the torch lighting ceremony to follow an investigation of the incident, his office said, calling the collapse "unpardonable."