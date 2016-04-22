Strawberry farmers in Morocco are showcasing their harvest at an annual festival celebrating the juicy red fruit. But festival organisers say that an unusually warm winter meant more competition from Spain, impacting Morocco's strawberry exports to the European Union.

The fair, held in the seaside town of Moulay Bousselham, is designed to familiarise Moroccan strawberry growers with new methods of producing and conserving the fruit.

This year's theme was "For the production of red fruits in tune with climate change."

Morocco was one of the top exporters of the fruit in 2014, according to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

While the climate in the north African country means that Moroccan growers are usually the first to export their harvest, an unusually mild winter meant that Moroccan and Spanish strawberries hit the market ahead of schedule, and at the same time, according to festival organisers.

"This season, climate change affected strawberry exports because the production coincided with Spain's. Morocco did not export the usual quantity to the European Union as in the previous years because of climate change," said the director of the strawberry festival, Abdelkrim Naaman.