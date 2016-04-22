WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian released for 2 days
​Sergeant Elor Azaria temporarily released from detention to return home to Ramla to spend Jewish holiday with family
Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian released for 2 days
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria (C) is greeted by friends and relatives as he arrives to his home in the city of Ramle near Tel Aviv April 22 , 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Sergeant Elor Azaria, an Israeli soldier who was charged with manslaughter by a military court after he shot dead a wounded Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last week, was released on Friday to spend the Jewish holiday of Passover at home with his family.

Azaria, 19, who was also charged with "conduct unbecoming of a non-commissioned officer," was given a warm welcome upon his arrival at his home in Ramla, by family and friends.

Dozens of supporters were also present, singing songs and displaying signs of support. One sign hung up nearby read "Elor Azaria, we are all with you!"

He has been instructed to return to his army base on Sunday morning, where he is being held in detention while a military court completes proceedings.

Amateur video footage related to the crime showed alleged Palestinian knife attacker Abdel Fattah al Sharif wounded and lying on the ground in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on March 24 before Azaria shot him in the head at close range.

Azaria's lawyers have argued that he may have thought the attacker was wearing explosives, but he was reportedly already checked for a suicide belt and no one in the video appears to be acting with caution towards him.

Thousands of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv on Tuesday to call on authorities to set Azaria free.

Recommended

Many of the mainly right-wing protesters in Rabin Square shouted nationalist slogans including, "He's a hero," and "Release the soldier."

The United Nations harshly condemned the "gruesome" killing after the video of the shooting went viral on social media.

Israel's defence minister, its military chief and other top officials said the incident was contrary to the army's values.

Yet an opinion poll, last month found 57 percent of Israelis think the soldier should never have been arrested.

Almost 60,000 people have signed an online petition demanding Azaria be decorated for "heroism."

Right-wing politicians have rushed to the soldier's defence.

A second video released on March 27 by B'Tselem showed Azaria shaking hands with Baruch Marzel, a well-known ultra-nationalist settler leader, after the shooting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit