The US said Thursday it had concerns about a pending 9/11 bill but that it would not have an "unalterable effect" on American-Saudi Arabia relations.

"Nothing's changed about our concerns about this pending legislation," State Department spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"Has it had some sort of unalterable effect on our relationship? No, it has not."

Kirby added that, going forward, the Obama administration was going to continue to consult with members of Congress on the issue.

Meanwhile, Kirby stressed the "strong" US relationship with Saudi Arabia is going to continue "to look for ways to deepen and broaden."

According to Kirby, Riyadh's leadership was important and "critical" for current regional challenges such as promoting a political solution for Syria.