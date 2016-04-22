TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
PKK bomb attack targets military vehicle, 3 soldiers die
Security sources say bomb attack targets military vehicle in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli, at least three soldiers reportedly die
PKK bomb attack targets military vehicle, 3 soldiers die
A member of Turkish police special forces secures an area during clashes with PKK terrorists, December 24, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

At least three soldiers have died when a road-paved bomb exploded while a military vehicle was passing by in Turkeys eastern province of Tunceli on Friday, security sources said.

Witnesses reported ambulances rushing to the scene in the town of Goztepe.

Recommended

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July of 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

More than 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while at least 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan