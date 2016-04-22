Former German President Christian Wulff spoke against growing anti-Islam sentiment in Germany, saying "contrary to what far-right parties claim, Islam belongs to Germany."

"When 3 million Muslims live in our country, they belong together with their religion Islam to our country," Wulff said on Thursday in Berlin at the Foreign Correspondents' Association in Germany (VAP).

Wulff, who is a Christian Democrat politician, sharply criticised the draft party program of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany, AFD, Party.

In its draft party program, AFD warned against the "Islamisation of Germany" and called for a ban on symbols of Islam, including minarets.

The former president opposed the view and said Germany's constitution guaranteed religious freedoms for all, including the right of Muslims to freely practice and teach their religion, and build mosques.

"Whoever says I do not want Islam in Germany, I do not want Islam in Europe, he or she stands against our constitution," he said.

"Whoever says I do not want any Muslim in Europe, he or she also cannot campaign for the rights of Christians in other parts of the world, and should not be surprised if others there say they don't want Christians (…) or Jews there."

The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany has adopted a stronger anti-Islam stance, as Islamophobia is on the rise in Europe.

The party has seen growing public support in recent months.