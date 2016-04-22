US President Barack Obama warned Britain on Friday that it would find itself "at the back of the queue" for a trade deal with the United States if it voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 23.

Obama told British voters that their country's influence on the world stage was "magnified" by its membership of the 28-member bloc and that, as a close friend and ally, the US felt a deep interest in the issue.

Speaking at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a visit to Britain, Obama said Britain's EU membership enhanced the "special relationship" between Washington and London.

"I think this makes you guys bigger players," Obama said.

On trade, he said the US would regard a deal with the EU as a higher priority than a separate agreement with a much smaller market such as a stand-alone Britain.

"It's fair to say that maybe some point down the line there might be a UK-US trade agreement but that's not going to happen anytime soon because our focus is negotiating with a big bloc, the European Union, to get a trade agreement done," Obama said.

"And the UK is going to be in the back of the queue not because we don't have a special relationship but because given the heavy lift on any trade agreement, us having access to a big market with a lot of countries rather than trying to do piecemeal trade agreements is hugely efficient."

He said that in the event of a Brexit, a US-British trade deal might happen, but it would not be anytime soon.

Obama's robust arguments will be music to the ears of Cameron and others in the "In" camp, but those campaigning for an "Out" vote have accused the US president of meddling.