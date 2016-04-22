WORLD
Air Algerie crash in Mali caused by anti-icing system failure
Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi on July 24, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

The crash of an Air Algerie flight in Mali that killed 116 people in July 2014 was mainly caused by the failure to activate the anti-icing system, according to the final French report on the accident released on Friday.

The findings, revealed by authorities in Mali, confirm what the French civil aviation authority, the BEA, said in its preliminary report last year.

Of the victims, 54 were French citizens, and the BEA helped Mali investigate the crash of the MD-83 jet.

"The plane tried to avoid a storm area," Malian Transport minister Mamadou Achim Koumaré said during a news conference in Bamako. "There was some icing in the aircraft's engine ... and it's at that time that the plane made a left turn and plunged."

"It turned out that the anti-icing system did not completely work and caused the accident," he added.

The plane was flying from Ouagadougou, Burkino Faso's capital, to Algiers when it crashed in the remote desert of eastern Mali on July 24.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
