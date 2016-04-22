A South Korean passenger train derailed near the southern city of Yeosu on Friday, killing an engineer and injuring eight others, the railway operator said.

The locomotive and four of the train's seven passenger cars derailed on a section of track undergoing maintenance as it approached Yulchon station, about 350 km (200 miles) south of Seoul, the national railway operator Korail said in a statement.

The train was likely speeding as it entered a curved section, Yonhap news agency said, quoting railway officials on the scene.