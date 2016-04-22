WORLD
Mudslide in India's northeast kills at least 16
Indian police say mudslide caused by pre-monsoon rains killed at least 16 people in India's northeast
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after a massive landslide in Malin village in Pune district of western Maharashtra state, India, July 31, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Torrential rains triggered a mudslide burying a labour camp in India's remote northeast which borders China early Friday, killing at least 16 people, police said.

Rescuers were searching for two missing workers from the mountainous camp in Tawang, a tourist spot in Arunachal Pradesh state, said police officer Nabin Payeng. Tawang is a Buddhist mountain retreat.

Rescuers found 16 bodies buried in the debris. Three workers escaped from the camp, which is at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters (7,500 feet), Payeng said. The area was lashed by pre-monsoon rains this week.

Landslides are common in the area, but usually during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

SOURCE:TRT World, AP, Reuters
