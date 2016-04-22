Three survivors were found alive five days after Ecuador earthquake, under the rubble in the area known as "ground zero" in Tarqui, Manta Mayor Jorge Zambrano said on Thursday.

"Last night we saved three more people but today we could only find corpses," he told local media.

"I still hope that we can find someone alive under the rubble," he said. "We have to work very carefully, with utmost care."

The latest quake hit Ecuador on Thursday, measuring 6.0, as an earlier deadly quake had killed 587 people.

US Geological Survey said that the latest quake hit about 100 km (62 miles) north-northwest of Portoviejo and at a depth of 10 km (six miles),