Suicide attack kills at least 12 in Baghdad
Suicide attack at security checkpoint and army convoy in Iraqi capital Baghdad kills at least 12 people, injures 39 others
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in the district of north of Baghdad. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2016

Police officials said at least 12 people were killed and 39 others wounded in two separate car bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, adding that the death toll could rise.

The first attack targeted a security checkpoint in the northern al Husseiniya District, killing at least nine, while the second attack targeted an army convoy in Arab al Jabour, an area of date palm groves in Baghdad's southern outskirts.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, but DAESH terrorist group frequently carries out attacks on security forces and civilians in the capital.

On Friday, DAESH carried out an attack on a Shiite mosque in Baghdad, which left at least nine dead.

DAESH terrorist organisation took control of Baghdad's north and west provinces in 2014, but the Iraqi Army, backed by US-led forces, have regained control of the territories once held by DAESH.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
