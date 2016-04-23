DAESH terrorists have captured the pilot of a Syrian regime warplane, which crashed southeast of Damascus on Friday, the terrorist group said.

"The pilot, called Azzam Eid, from Hama was captured after he fell by parachute near the site where his plane crashed east of Damascus," DAESH announced.

The plane, said to be a Mig-23, reportedly crashed because of a technical fault, according to a regime source, cited by Russian media.

But a video released by DAESH claims the plane was shot down by the group on Friday.