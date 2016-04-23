Thousands of New Zealanders and Australians are expected to flock to the beaches of Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey to commemorate the fallen soldiers during World War I ahead of the official commemoration day on Sunday.

Anzac Day's official ceremony takes place at the Gallipoli Peninsula on April 24-25. Some 19 countries are expected to be represented at the opening ceremony Sunday.

2016 marks the 101 year anniversary of the conflict in the Dardanelles Strait, which became a turning point for Turks fighting against the invading Allies during WWI.

Tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and soldiers died in the eight-month campaign, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, additionally between 7,000 - 8,000 Australians and nearly 3,000 New Zealanders also died.

On Thursday, several grandchildren of Anzac soldiers laid hand-knitted poppies on the graves of soldiers. The poppies are believed to symbolize the fallen soldiers during the eight-month-long war.