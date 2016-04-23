Syrian regime air strikes in the opposition-held town of Douma near Damascus, and Aleppo in the north killed 25 people on Saturday.

Regime bombardment on Douma killed 13 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), while opposition sources said 12 civilians were killed in opposition-held neighbourhoods in Aleppo.

SOHR, which monitors the Syrian war through a network of contacts, said the death toll in Douma, northeast of the capital, was expected to rise because more than 22 others were injured, some critically.

There was also fighting near Bala southeast of Damascus between opposition groups and regime forces with deaths occurring on both sides, the Observatory said.

The barrage of air strikes on Aleppo began around 10:00 am (0700 GMT) on several neighbourhoods, including the heavily-populated Bustan al Qasr district.