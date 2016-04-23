An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed the final verdict in former President Mohamed Morsi's "Qatar espionage" trial to May 7.

Egypt's army-backed authorities have accused Morsi and 10 co-defendants of spying for Qatar and leaking classified documents to the small Gulf state during his single year as president.

Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, was ousted in a 2013 military coup, following protests against his presidency.