German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama said on Saturday they favoured sealing a US-European free trade agreement as it would fuel growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Merkel is expected to discuss the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with Obama when he visits a trade show in Hanover on Sunday and Monday. Support for TTIP has plunged in both their countries, however.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Hanover on Saturday to express their opposition to the deal. Police said 35,000 people took part in the demonstration, while organisers said more than double that number had attended.

Protesters held placards reading "Stop TTIP" and "For a fair world trade."

"The Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership is one of the best ways to promote growth and create jobs," Obama told the mass-selling newspaper Bild in an interview.