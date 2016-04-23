The Palestinian president and Israel's ambassador to the United Nations traded barbs on Friday during a signing ceremony for the Paris climate accord, in the latest example of continuing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Palestinians, took advantage of the presence of some 60 world leaders at the UN General Assembly to criticise Israel.

"The Israeli occupation is destroying the climate in Palestine, and the Israeli settlements are destroying the environment in Palestine," Abbas told the UN assembly. "Please help us in putting an end to the occupation and to settlements."

Israel has been occupying a significant portion of Palestinian territory and building settlements those areas that international community considers as illegal.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon responded sharply when he addressed the ceremony, in which 175 states signed and 15 ratified the Paris accord.

Danon accused Abbas of spreading hatred and exploiting the ceremony.

"This climate summit is supposed to be a demonstration of global unity for the sake of the future of our planet," he said. "Unfortunately, President Abbas chose to exploit this international stage to mislead the international community."

Earlier this week, Danon and Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour yelled "shame on you" at each other during a regular UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. That meeting turned into a rare shouting match.