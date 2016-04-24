Two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Sunday, wounding 16 people, according to officials.

The rockets hit two houses in a poor neighbourhood near the town centre. There were no dead reported and ambulances rushed to the scene.

The casualties were caused by two rockets, the governor's office said in an online statement, adding that the casualties were 10 Turkish nationals and six Syrians.

A police source said the rockets landed in the Okcular neighborhood.