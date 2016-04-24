Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday commemorated the lives of Ottoman Armenians lost in World War One.

In a statement that was read out by the head of the Armenian church, in Turkey, at an Istanbul ceremony to remember those who died in eastern Anatolia in the early years of World War One, Erdogan paid tribute to those gathered to mark the "tragic conditions" of the war.

"I welcome this commemoration which is taking place once again in Turkey, the most meaningful place to share the grief endured by the Ottoman Armenians, as well as to honour their memories," he said.

"In the lands of Anatolia, where humanitarian duties are never neglected and happiness and grief are sincerely shared, the sense of conscience and justice are held above all."

The annual commemoration marks the deaths of Armenians in World War One, when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.