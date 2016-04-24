TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Kilis death toll rises to two after rocket attacks
23-year-old Syrian succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Monday.
Kilis death toll rises to two after rocket attacks
A riot police officer runs away from the site after two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border, Turkey on April 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

The death toll from Sunday's rocket attacks from a DAESH-controlled area in northern Syria into Turkey's Kilis province has risen to two.

A 23-year-old Syrian succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Monday.

Two rocket projectiles which hit a mosque 100 metres away from a governorate building wounded 10 people while 16 others were hurt after another rocket hit two houses in an impoverished neighbourhood.

Recommended

Kilis, is no stranger to rocket attacks from DAESH-controlled areas across the border.

Around 17 people have already been killed since the beginning of 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan