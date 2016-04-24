WORLD
1 MIN READ
Massive fire breaks out in Arizona
Fire breaks out at apartment complex construction site in Arizona
Massive fire breaks out in Arizona
Scores of firefighters battle aggressive fire burning an apartment complex under construction in Arizona in 23 April 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Firefighters in Arizona were battling a massive five-alarm blaze on Saturday night. Fire officials say the fire broke out at an apartment complex construction site in Gilbert.

Heavy black smoke clouded the sky and could be seen for miles as strong winds fanned the aggressive fire.

Officials reported embers blowing into nearby homes and were asking people to avoid the area.

Recommended

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Last year in November 2015 in the United States, five people were injured in a skyscraper fire that broke out in Chicago on the 50th floor of a 100-story building.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad