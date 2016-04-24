Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Sunday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Riyadh, following the king's first official visit to Turkey last week.

Talks tackled bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Cavusoglu's visit comes shortly after Riyadh and Ankara signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a high-level strategic cooperation council.

The deal was signed during King Salman's visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, earlier this month.