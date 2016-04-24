WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK could send troops 'if Libya requests'
British Foreign Secretary Hammond says Britain cannot rule out sending troops to Libya if requested by UN-backed government
UK could send troops 'if Libya requests'
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaking in Washington DC, United States. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday that he cannot rule out sending troops to Libya if requested to do so by the new Libyan government, but that any deployment would need to be approved by the UN-backed parliament.

Western powers are backing a UN-backed Libyan unity government, Government of National Accord (GNA), hoping it will seek foreign support to confront DAESH terrorists, deal with refugee flows from Libya to Europe and restore oil production to shore up Libya's economy.

"It wouldn't make sense to rule anything out because you never know how things are going to evolve," Hammond told UK-based the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"But if there were ever any question of a British combat role in any form -ground, sea or air- that would go to the House of Commons," he said referring to Britain's elected parliament.

Recommended

Last week Hammond told parliament there were no plans to send combat troops to Libya, responding to media reports that British special forces were already operating in the country.

Libya has been in chaos since an uprising resulted in the deposing and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Hammond said he did not think it was likely that Libya would invite foreign military intervention, but highlighted the risk that a DAESH stronghold in the country could pose to mainland Europe.

"If DAESH became established in Libya and sought to use that established base to infiltrate terrorists into Europe, that would be a threat to all of us," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad