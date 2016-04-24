British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday that he cannot rule out sending troops to Libya if requested to do so by the new Libyan government, but that any deployment would need to be approved by the UN-backed parliament.

Western powers are backing a UN-backed Libyan unity government, Government of National Accord (GNA), hoping it will seek foreign support to confront DAESH terrorists, deal with refugee flows from Libya to Europe and restore oil production to shore up Libya's economy.

"It wouldn't make sense to rule anything out because you never know how things are going to evolve," Hammond told UK-based the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"But if there were ever any question of a British combat role in any form -ground, sea or air- that would go to the House of Commons," he said referring to Britain's elected parliament.