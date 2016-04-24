WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes between student groups kill one in Indian university
Altercations between two student groups result in death of one at Aligarh Muslim University in western India
Clashes between student groups kill one in Indian university
Aligarh Muslim University - University website. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

An altercation between two student groups killed one person also injured two others in Aligarh Muslim University, police said on Sunday.

University officers said the altercation took place between the two groups outside the Maulana Azad Library canteen on Saturday night and that they had clashed till the wee hours of Sunday.

The reason behind the altercation is not yet known.

The student groups vandalised property and also torched vehicles near the Proctor's Office.

Recommended

Following the clash, police rushed to the scene to take control of the situation and fired their guns to disperse the students.

Fire fighters also flew to the spot to extinguish the burning vehicles.

"Two student groups fought with each other after an argument. The groups fired gun shots at each other in which two students were injured. One died and the other one is fine," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Govind Agarwal.

The situation remains tense at the campus following the incident and security has been tightened.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad