An altercation between two student groups killed one person also injured two others in Aligarh Muslim University, police said on Sunday.

University officers said the altercation took place between the two groups outside the Maulana Azad Library canteen on Saturday night and that they had clashed till the wee hours of Sunday.

The reason behind the altercation is not yet known.

The student groups vandalised property and also torched vehicles near the Proctor's Office.